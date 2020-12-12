Applications to medical and nursing schools soar

Stories of tough times in intensive care units and the hard work of nurses, doctors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic may be fueling an increase in applications to medical schools, including programs at the University of Virginia.

Schools in Virginia and across the country are seeing increases in the numbers of students applying, according to figures released by Virginia colleges and the American Association of Medical Colleges.

Officials say applications to the UVa School of Medicine increased 35% this year. The School of Nursing has seen a 27% rise in applications to its master of science in nursing program and a 23% rise in its clinical nurse leader program.

The clinical nurse leader program serves as a fast-track for the master’s degree program for those not currently in nursing and a leadership master’s degree for those students who are currently registered nurses.

“Nationally, applications are up about 18% and for us, it’s about 35%,” said Dr. Reid Adams, UVa Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “We’ve seen a lot of informal comments about how applicants are being inspired by those on the front line of medicine during the pandemic.”