The lights are off at Angelic’s Kitchen in Charlottesville’s Dairy Market food hall, but it’s not the end for owner Angelic Jenkins.

“People haven’t seen the last of me,” said Jenkins, who added she is on the hunt for a new stand-alone location and plans to serve up her signature soul food from a new food truck in the near future.

Jenkins was the first entrepreneur to sign a lease at the Dairy Market on Grady Avenue, which opened in 2020. But Angelic’s Kitchen has been in operation since 2014, offering catering services and food on the go from a trailer.

“Angelic’s Kitchen existed before the Dairy Market. I opened the stall up two years ago. I’ve been there for two years, and it’s just time to move on,” Jenkins told The Daily Progress.

Jenkins said that she liked being in the Dairy Market, but sales there never compared to her trailer operations.

“The Dairy Market is great,” Jenkins said, “but during the weekdays, it’s people coming in there but it’s really not much foot traffic. On weekends when they have special events, it’s good, but for me, I need it to be consistent. That just wasn’t happening. That made it hard for me to maintain and operate.”

She said she still plans to offer catering at the Dairy Market’s Brick Cellar event venue, but the Angelic’s Kitchen stall is closed for good.

“The foot traffic versus the cost associated with staying open, that just doesn’t work for me,” she said.

Since opening at the Dairy Market, Jenkins has purchased a new food truck to replace her trailer.

“The food trailer is the first one I started off with that had to be pulled with a pickup truck,” she said. “I purchased a food truck that I can physically get into and drive myself, making it easier and convenient to pull up to different locations.”

She said she plans to announce those locations in the coming weeks.

Looking even further ahead, Jenkins said she plans to search for a new stand-alone location for Angelic’s Kitchen.

“Something small that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to rent monthly,” she said. “I can be a little more creative and make it completely mine.”

Jenkins said she already has some places in mind.

“I like the downtown area,” she said. “I think it would be better where people can pull up to a restaurant, not worry about paying for parking, easier access.”

Jenkins said she appreciates her time at the Dairy Market, not only for the business but for the business lessons she learned there.

“It was a wonderful experience. I know what things to look for now and what not to look for,” she said.

The 609-square-foot stall Angelic’s Kitchen once occupied may not stay dark for long.

“We’re working on potentially two new concepts who are trying to take the space,” John Pritzlaff with Thalhimer, which handles leasing at the food hall, told The Daily Progress. “One of them will take the space, but we do not have an exact timeline.”

Pritzlaff said he could not name either of the prospective tenants, but did say the new tenant would be “another cool food concept.”

Pritzlaff said Angelic’s Kitchen would be missed.

“It was unfortunate, but sadly that’s what happens in retail,” he said.

Jenkins’ stall, he said, is the primary vacancy at the Dairy Market, which is otherwise reporting strong tenant numbers.

“We’ve got great occupancies. We hit record sales for the tenants last month, so we’re in a really good spot,” he said. Outside of the Angelic’s Kitchen stall, he said, “We do have one other small space, but we’ve never had that lease from the beginning. We use that for extra seating.”