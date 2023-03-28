Another candidate has joined the race for the at-large seat on the Albemarle County School Board.

Allison Spillman, a former business owner and a board member at Reclaimed Hope Initiative, announced her candidacy for the position this week. The role is currently occupied by Jonno Alcaro, who has told The Daily Progress he would not run for reelection.

Spillman will run against Meg Bryce, the daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and a part-time psychology professor at the University of Virginia. Bryce declined a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Bryce's campaign website includes two blog posts. One expressed disapproval that the county school division removed school resource officers in 2020 despite the fact that students and parents expressed support for them in a survey. The other criticized the division for renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary, even though survey respondents supported keeping the name the same.

Bryce’s campaign was part of the reason Spillman decided to run.

“I couldn't allow just a shoo-in, for her to take the seat,” Spillman told The Daily Progress.

Spillman previously applied to fill the White Hall District seat that David Oberg resigned from in 2022. Rebecca Berlin was appointed to the board instead.

Spillman, whose five children are enrolled in county schools, said she made the decision after people approached her and asked her to run.

“I saw the things that were at stake and being threatened both nationally and locally, and it felt like I couldn't just sit by and let those things happen to my kids and other kids,” Spillman said.

Spillman identified threats to LGBT students, especially transgender children, as one of the top issues facing Albemarle County schools. Spillman said one of her children is a member of the LGBT community.

“I'm really proud of ACPS and their transgender policy. I think that we need to keep fighting for those kids,” Spillman said.

One of Spillman’s children also has special needs, which has given her firsthand experience of how school staff develop individualized education plans – a system designed to meet the needs of students who have educational disabilities.

“Going into an IEP meeting … it's like a contract negotiation and it's set up to be adversarial,” Spillman said. “It's negotiating what the county or the school or the teachers or the administration are willing to provide the kids and the parents fighting for what they think their kids deserve or need.”

She said that was a problem, especially since 10% of county students need an individualized education plan.

“That's 1,300 students in our system that deserve an equal opportunity at success,” Spillman said. She added that it was difficult for families who aren’t wealthy to know what their rights were or have access to the process.

Spillman expressed her support for collective bargaining rights for Albemarle teachers. The school board recently directed Superintendent Matthew Haas to draft a collective bargaining resolution, with a vote on the matter expected sometime this summer.

“This shortage of teachers, teachers leaving the bus driver shortage, all of this I think, is because teachers feel undervalued, underpaid, overworked,” Spillman said.

Not supporting collective bargaining didn’t make sense, she said.

“I can't for the life of me fathom why, if you say that you value teachers and they're the most important part of our system, you wouldn't give them a voice in advocating for themselves and advocating for their students,” Spillman said.

At least one school resource officer is likely to return to Albemarle County Public Schools, as the board has approved a budget that includes that position's salary and benefits. The county Board of Supervisors still has to vote to approve the budget, which includes funding for the schools.

“SROs are not going to solve the problems that we're having with increased violence in the schools,” Spillman said. “We’ve got to get to the root of the problem … which goes back to mental health.”

The school board election will be held Nov. 7.