Last March, Joe Abel Arevalo was offered a deal. In what's called a "deferred disposition," a court asserts that there are facts sufficient to support a conviction but nonetheless decides to postpone a decision.

Arevalo was accused of getting so angry with a daughter who accidentally broke a mirror that he bruised her by spraying her with a pressure washer. If Arevalo would remain on good behavior for one year, then that assault and battery charge against him would likely be dropped.

On Monday morning, the Charlottesville-Albemarle joint Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court heard whether Arevalo, now 40, kept his side of the deal.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Alicia M. Milligan opened the hearing praising Arevalo for being cooperative with the Department of Social Services, but she noted that there have been some "intervening arrests."

Among those arrests are a charge of possessing methamphetamine and a charge of trespassing for allegedly entering a woman's apartment without authorization. But it was last fall's discovery of over 300 pieces of equipment, including scores of bicycles inside and outside of his rented house on Reservoir Road, that tested the limits of local authorities.

Albemarle County police, who executed the search warrant and seized the merchandise in early November, found themselves with insufficient space of their own to store the bikes, power tools and other equipment. They ended up renting a shipping container.

In court Monday, Arevalo’s lawyer downplayed the notion that he may be the area's most prolific bicycle thief.

Attorney Nicholas J. Reppucci of the Office of the Public Defender noted that the charges are "all pending" and "not an admission of guilt." Nonetheless, the judge decreed that multiple arrests are incompatible with the concept of good behavior.

"That is a violation of the terms in this case," said Judge Areshini Pather before she found Arevalo guilty of assault and battery and sentenced him to 30 days in jail with all jail time suspended.

Arevalo must soon return to court for accusations in both the city and county.

In Albemarle General District Court this Thursday, he faces a hearing on one felony drug possession charge and a pair of grand larceny charges. Seven days later, his presence is demanded by Charlottesville General District Court where he faces two more grand larceny charges and a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Perhaps ironically for a man whose yard was found harboring tens of thousands of dollars worth of bicycles that had been reported stolen, only one of the pending criminal cases involves a bicycle.

In that case, a University of Virginia medical resident did his own sleuthing. His garage surveillance system captured video of a man coming in, raising a middle finger to the camera and taking a bicycle. The hidden Apple AirTag that the UVa medical resident had attached to his two-wheeled vehicle wound up on Reservoir Road.

Arevalo has not yet been given the opportunity to offer pleas to the recent charges.