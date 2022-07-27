Algae bloom closes Chris Greene Lake until further notice

Chris Greene Lake is closed for swimming and to dogs because of a harmful algae bloom, Albemarle County announced Wednesday.

The hiking trails and dog park will remain open, and boating is still allowed, according to the news release. Walnut Creek lake is not affected and remains open.

The swimming beach at Mint Springs Park was closed earlier this summer because of what county officials said was a staffing shortage.

So far, there have been no reported health problems from the bloom, Albemarle County officials said in the release.

This isn’t the first time an algae bloom has closed Chris Greene Lake.

In 2017, the lake was closed for more than three months, and in 2018 it was closed for almost two weeks, both times due to unsafe levels of harmful algae species.