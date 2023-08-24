For the sixth year in a row, Lake Anna is suffering from a harmful algae bloom.

The result has been the Virginia Department of Health issuing a no-swimming advisory for portions of the water, expanding the scope of previous bans issued earlier this summer.

Another result: a serious stench.

“Our end of the lake is worse than it has ever been,” a member of the Lake Anna Civic Association wrote to the group’s President Greg Baker, per an exchange Baker shared with The Daily Progress. “Smells like a gigantic cow pie. It’s so bad we stopped going there.”

Smells aside, harmful algae bloom, also known as cyanobacteria, is dangerous. According to the state, it can cause “skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Hence the no-swim advisory.

“It is sad to look off our dock,” the civic association member said to Baker in an email. “It looks like someone dumped 10,000 gallons of red paint into the lake and as previously mentioned, the smell of cow ass is unbearable.”

But swimming and smells aside, Baker is worried about implications for the health of locals.

“The academic community doesn’t understand how this can potentially get in the air,” Baker told The Daily Progress. “Is it causing harm we’re not going to know about for decade or longer?”

People can be exposed to cyanobacteria by ingesting it, touching it or breathing in airborne droplets or mist that contain toxins, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latter is what Baker is most concerned about.

“You can breathe in toxins even if you do not go into the water,” according to a CDC report. “More research is needed to better understand the effects of breathing in toxins over a long period of time.”

A study conducted in 2019 by Florida Gulf Coast University and the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science produced evidence that airborne cyanobacteria toxins may travel more than a mile inland.

“One concern is if these toxins can get into the air and be carried by winds so people living on lake can experience symptoms,” Harry Looney, the Lake Anna Civic Association’s water quality program manager, told The Daily Progress. “We’re concerned about that because that could have chronic or acute effects on people that don’t even get in the water.”

Currently, the no-swimming advisory only applies to the Upper North Anna Branch of Lake Anna. It stretches from the western edge of the branch, downstream past the Route 522 Bridge and to Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive.

A no-swim advisory was put on Pamunkey Branch earlier in the year, and while it has since been lifted, the Department of Health’s website shows that cyanobacteria was detected there and in other parts of the 13,000-acre lake, albeit at acceptable levels.

The algae bloom is caused by warm temperatures and excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The nutrients often come from agricultural runoff.

“All the variables matter, but it is clear that agriculture in the watershed is what has been the major contributor of nutrients to the lake,” Baker said.

Preventing more agricultural runoff from entering the water will require buffers, such as native plants that soak up the nutrients before they make it to the lake. But that still won’t fix the problem of nutrients that are already in Lake Anna.

And removing them will be expensive.

Last Thursday, the Lake Anna Civic Association board met with EutroPHIX, a water restoration company. According to Baker, the board was told it would cost $10 million over three years to neutralize the nutrients that have accumulated in Lake Anna for the past 50 years.

Then there would be an additional maintenance cost of $1.5 million each year for at least a decade beyond that, Baker said.

Baker is hoping to get federal and state funding to cover the cost.

“Considering the treasure that Lake Anna is to Central Virginia,” Baker said, “this is money that should be considered to be spent.”