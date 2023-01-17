Albemarle supervisors to meet Wednesday

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a work session to discuss the feasibility of a Charlottesville “microtransit” system as well as a public hearing on a proposed office to oversee a phone and web hotline for reports of fraud, waste and abuse.

Members of the public may attend in person at Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available.

For information about attending the meeting via Zoom or phone, visit https://www.albemarle.org/government/board-of-supervisors/public-meeting-participation-guide. Frequently asked questions and a link to the full agenda can also be found at the website.