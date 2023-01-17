 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Albemarle supervisors to meet Wednesday

  • 0
Albemarle County Office Building

The Albemarle County Office Building is located at at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a work session to discuss the feasibility of a Charlottesville “microtransit” system as well as a public hearing on a proposed office to oversee a phone and web hotline for reports of fraud, waste and abuse.

Members of the public may attend in person at Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available.

For information about attending the meeting via Zoom or phone, visit https://www.albemarle.org/government/board-of-supervisors/public-meeting-participation-guide. Frequently asked questions and a link to the full agenda can also be found at the website.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pie Chest to close for good

Pie Chest to close for good

After “preaching from the pulpit of pie” for nearly seven years, Pie Chest owner and baker Rachel Pennington, alongside her business and roman…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan: Price of wheat skyrockets due to poor harvest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert