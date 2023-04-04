The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a public hearing on the distribution of extra funds from the fiscal year 2023 budget during its meeting on Wednesday.

The hearing is required by law due to the size of the appropriations. A total of roughly $12 million can be appropriated through a budget amendment, according to meeting documents. The current proposal allocates $10 million to special revenue funds for county schools.

The meeting will also feature a vote on a special exception for a Scottsville homestay, as well as a discussion about infrastructure updates related to Albemarle County’s Secondary Six-Year Plan.

The board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.