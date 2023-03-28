The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors plans on Wednesday to discuss workforce stabilization during its fifth budget work session for the 2024 fiscal year.

The board will also vote to schedule a hearing on modifying real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled, according to the meeting’s consent agenda. The modification would increase the maximum income and financial worth limits for residents to be eligible for relief.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Room 241 at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for April 26.