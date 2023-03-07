The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold its first budget work session of the year on Wednesday.

The supervisors will discuss the 2024 fiscal year’s operating and capital budget.

On Feb. 22, County Executive Jeff Richardson proposed a budget of approximately $551.5 million. Of that, 57% is set to go toward county public schools and 40% would go toward county government matters, according to a draft budget document.

If adopted in its current form, it would be a decrease from 2023’s budget of roughly $586.3 million.

The meeting is planned for 3 p.m. in Room 241 of the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.