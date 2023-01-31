 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albemarle supervisors to discuss housing on Wednesday

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meets inside Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss affordable housing, among other business.

The board plans to discuss a draft of the Affordable Housing Grant Program. The program would provide grant funding to eligible housing developments.

In addition, Ian Baxter of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is scheduled to present on the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership, which serves as an advisory board to address area housing needs.

Members of the public may attend in person at Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available.

For information about attending the meeting via Zoom or phone, visit https://www.albemarle.org/government/board-of-supervisors/public-meeting-participation-guide. Frequently asked questions and a link to the full agenda can also be found at the website.

