The planning and vision working group of the Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee is scheduled to consider long-term goals on Tuesday.

The group plans to discuss revisions to the sustainable materials management section of the county’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan. The conversation is in preparation for Albemarle’s upcoming 2044 Comprehensive Plan, a 20-year vision expected to be completed in 2024.

The committee’s role is to advise Albemarle County's Board of Supervisors, according to the county website. It evaluates proposals related to solid waste and sustainable materials management and also develops its own policies for consideration on those topics.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Room 420 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.