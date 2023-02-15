The Albemarle County School Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday for its first budget work session.

Superintendent Matthew Haas is slated to present on the proposed 2023-2024 funding request for the school division, according to a meeting agenda. The work session is scheduled to follow Haas’ presentation.

It’s a quick turnaround for Albemarle County Schools’ budget proposal. A second school board budget work session is scheduled for Feb. 23. At that meeting, the school board will continue to work on a funding request to send to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, which will hold its first budget work session on March 8.

Thursday’s school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online.