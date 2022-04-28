Albemarle police to participate in drug takeback day Saturday

The Albemarle County Police Department, in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Wegmans and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will have two drop-off locations for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Community members can take unwanted medication to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, at the patient transport area in the back of the hospital; and Wegmans, in the 5th Street Station shopping center.

Sentara Martha Jefferson will be accepting items from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., while Wegmans will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara said it will also be accepting syringes, needles and sharps. To be accepted, household medical sharps must be in a puncture-proof container, such as a laundry detergent bottle or red sharps container.

All medications will be handled by the Albemarle County Police Department and properly destroyed. No medical waste from commercial organizations will be accepted.