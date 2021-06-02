Albemarle police launch body camera program

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday that it is launching a body-worn camera program.

According to a news release, a total of 112 body-worn cameras will be implemented over the course of the next several months and will include officers assigned to the patrol division, traffic unit and K9 unit, as well as five standalone units that can be loaned as needed for specialty units.

The cameras integrate with the existing in-car cameras and will record any police action that an officer takes, including arrests, traffic stops, searches, detentions, interviews and interrogations.

“The body-worn camera program provides another tool for our officers in the field and to the community we serve to ensure we are meeting our mission, to provide for the safety and security of all people, while protecting individual rights and building trust in our diverse communities through quality service,” said Chief Ron Lantz in the release.

Implementation will be phased, beginning in August with deployment to officers assigned to the evening patrol shift. The target for full implementation is Jan. 1. The cameras will be ordered and installed this summer, according to the release, and officers will undergo training beginning this summer.

The total body-worn camera program cost is estimated $115,581 and a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services totaling $50,000 is supplementing $65,581 from ACPD’s Seized Assets Fund, per the release.