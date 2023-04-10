The Albemarle County Planning Commission has canceled its regular meeting for Tuesday.

It’s the commission’s second canceled regular meeting in a row. The commission, which is scheduled to hold regular meetings twice a month, canceled its March 28 meeting. However, commission members did have a scheduled work session to discuss zoning ordinance modernization on that day.

According to the county website, the next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 25 in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.