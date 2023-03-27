The Albemarle County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a work session on Tuesday.

A planned regular meeting of the commissioners to be held after the work session has been canceled.

At Tuesday’s afternoon work session, the commission is expected to review and discuss its Zoning Ordinance Modernization project, according to an agenda.

Two items in particular, Article I and Article II of the project, are to be discussed. Article I is related to general information. Article II is related to administration.

“The Planning Commission is asked to review for clarity, ease of use, and compliance with the Code of Virginia and the [County] of Albemarle procedures,” the agenda says.

A tentative work session to discuss Article III and Article X is scheduled for May 23. A final review is slated for Aug. 22, according to county documents.

Tuesday’s work session will begin at 4 p.m. in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Participants who wish to join online can do so using webinar ID 814 5965 0960. Those who wish to join by phone can dial (312) 626-6799 or (866) 853-5247 and using the same webinar ID.

Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance for public comment on specific items. Those interested in signing up for comment should email the commission’s clerk, Carolyn Shaffer, at cshaffer2@albemarle.org with their name and the item they would like to discuss.