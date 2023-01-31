Albemarle middle schoolers to compete in spelling bee

Six Albemarle middle schoolers are set to compete on Wednesday in a contest that will take three of them one step closer to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The top three finishers on Wednesday will qualify for the Central Virginia Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held next month at Albemarle High School.

Facing off on Wednesday are Audrey Ishler of Burley, Curtis Carter from Community Laab, Saurish Srimath from Henley, Juyoung Lee of Journey, Claire Meng of Lakeside and Eden Artz from Walton. All of the students won bees at their own schools in order to advance to this point.

Wednesday’s competition will be held in the auditorium at Albemarle High School at 6 p.m.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee dates back to 1925. It promotes the bee as “inspiring the exploration of words, illuminating pathways to lifelong curiosity.” Students in third through eighth grade are eligible to compete.