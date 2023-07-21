The Albemarle County wants the public’s help naming its new street sweeper.

The Department of Environmental Services has launched an online poll where people can submit their suggestions for the sweeper’s name up until July 31.

The new street sweeper is a state-of-the-art machine and will be an upgrade in removing dirt, debris and pollutants from the pavement, the county said in a statement announcing the poll. The sweeper also reduces stormwater runoff and improves water quality in local streams and rivers, the county said.

With more than 1,000 votes in already, the Clean Machine leads the pack with nearly 7% of the vote. Lil Bo Sweep, Emily Broomtë and Lightning McClean follow. Other names up for consideration include Dirt Vader, Sweepzilla, Sergeant Sweeper, Sweeping Beauty, Bruce Streetclean and Beeper the Sweeper.

Those interested can access the poll at https://engage.albemarle.org/name-the-street-sweeper.