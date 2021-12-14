Albemarle imaging-based medical technologies company expanding

Rivanna, an imaging-based medical technologies company in Albemarle County, is investing $260,000 to expand and renovate its facility.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Will Mauldin said the community is seen as a key stakeholder in the company’s success, which is one of the reasons it was named after the Rivanna River.

“It’s our mission to serve health care providers and patients with new innovative medical technology, but also to serve the community by contributing in a positive way to a vibrant economy and unparalleled employee experience with a growing number of high quality jobs,” Mauldin said at an announcement event outside the company’s facility on Hunters Way.

Earlier this year, the company was awarded a federal government contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for the design and development of a computer-aided 3D fracture detection and diagnosis product called Accuro XV.

BARDA will provide $11.6 million to Rivanna over two years with options for additional funding to support further development up to $65 million.