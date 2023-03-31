An Albemarle High School student suspected of racist, antisemitic and homophobic vandalism at the school has been charged with a criminal offense after they were found in possession of a knife on school grounds.

“We have turned the information over to Juvenile Intake,” police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski told The Daily Progress via text.

This is at least the second time this academic year an Albemarle High School student has been charged with a crime. In the fall of 2022, members of the junior varsity football team were charged with crimes after an “incident” in the team’s locker room. The police department has declined to say how many students were charged or what the crimes were. Parents have alleged sexual assault, but school officials have declined to identify the incident as such. The students were referred to juvenile intake and the case was closed in November, authorities told The Daily Progress.

Butynski referred inquiries related to the student’s charges to the juvenile court. A court clerk told The Daily Progress on Friday she was unable to disclose what charges had been filed against the minor.

Administrators at Albemarle High School discovered the knife in the student’s possession on Tuesday. School officials had been interviewing the student regarding their involvement in what was described as racist, antisemitic and homophobic vandalism in the school’s performance art wing.

“We contacted law enforcement as required by our policy and immediately began processing disciplinary action towards the student,” Albemarle High Principal Darah Bonham said in an email to families on Tuesday evening.

County schools spokesman Phil Giaramita could not provide a detailed description of the graffiti but said it was likely written and not drawn.

“My guess is probably words,” Giaramita said.

The vandalism follows a rise in antisemitic incidents locally and nationwide.

The Anti-Defamation League reports that in 2022, there were 3,697 instances of harassment, vandalism and assault that targeted Jewish people – a 36% increase over the year before.

Antisemitic flyers were distributed in Charlottesville in late January in what appears to have been part of a national public relations stunt by the Goyim Defense League hate group.

Giaramita said the student vandalized a practice room door in the performance arts wing last weekend or early Monday morning.

“Students discovered it on Monday and reported it to administrators, who then began an investigation,” Giaramita said.

It’s also not the first time this academic year that a student has been found with a weapon on campus.

“I think less than 10, divisionwide,” Giaramita said. “We follow up on those incidents.”

Sometimes, Giaramita said, the report of a weapon on a student’s person doesn’t amount to anything. Other times, the student is unaware that they have a weapon on them.

“Then there are a couple of rare instances like this one where, in fact, a student does have a weapon,” Giaramita said.