Albemarle High School Snow Crew ready for possible snow storm

With another possible snowstorm on the way, Albemarle High School rowing team’s Snow Crew is getting ready to help.

Albemarle rowers are volunteering to shovel the snow off sidewalks and driveways of elderly people and those with disabilities in Albemarle County and Charlottesville after snow storms, including the potential storm that could start mid-day Sunday.

Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert came up with the concept this past fall, and most of the rowing team has signed up to help.

“I just thought it was a terrific idea,” Coach Scott Stroney said. “I’ve been trying to be kind of an adviser behind the scenes and letting Drew run it, come up with solutions and come up with ideas, and he’s done an incredible job.”

Currently the National Weather Service is anticipating some type of precipitation for Central Virginia on Sunday, with mainly snow predicted for west of Interstate 81 and snow early on that will transition to all rain along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Predictions from some weather agencies and meteorologists have varied from one inch to a foot of snow.

“The area with the most unknowns seems to be areas between Interstate 95 and Interstate 81, where there remains uncertainty where the wintry mix transition zone will occur,” Thursday afternoon’s area forecast discussion said.

Another unknown, according to the weather service, is that forecast models are hinting at a “dry slot” moving into portions of our forecast area later in the day Sunday.

“If an area of dry air makes its way into our region, snow totals could see localized lower amounts,” the discussion said.

And with the long holiday weekend for many, state and local government agencies, officials are asking people to stay off the roads during the snow event and to check road conditions if they need to travel. They’re also asking that people prepare their households for potential snow, ice and power outages.

Albemarle County’s public safety departments are encouraging residents to prepare a basic emergency kit for their homes, with enough supplies for residents to be self-sufficient for 72 hours. Those supplies include one gallon of water per person per day, a supply of non-perishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries and a first aid kit.

Generators should only be used in well ventilated locations, outside of buildings and away from all doors, windows and vent openings, area firefighters and emergency management officials said. Generators should also never be used in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Despite the lack of clarity around Sunday’s weather, the Snow Crew is getting ready to help.

After the last snow storm, which dumped as much as 14 inches on the area, Stroney said the Snow Crew was able to help about 10 families and individuals.

“I would relay the information to Drew who put it on a Google Doc, recorded it and he’s already set up our crews by district — there’s a north, east, south, downtown — depending on where they live, so that they can be directed closely to those areas that people need us,” Stroney said.

After snow storms, when Albemarle County Public Schools are closed and it is safe to travel, crews of rowers will be sent to homes of people who have contacted the team. To be placed on a list, contact Stroney at (434) 825-6639 or email at albemarlesnowcrew@gmail.com.

More information about the Snow Crew is available at albemarlesnowcrew.wordpress.com, and on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

