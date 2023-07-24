Albemarle County firefighters responded to a blaze on Buffalo River Road north of Earlysville early Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported thanks to a quick response from career and volunteer fire units, county officials said. Crews responded within 14 minutes of receiving the call, the fire marshal's office said.

The marshal's office said it believes the fire to have been caused by straw material sitting too close to a heat source on the property.

County spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf said that “an investigation to determine the damage caused by the fire could take anywhere from hours to days.”