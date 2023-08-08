An Albemarle County family is mourning after three children drowned in the James River in Rockbridge County.

The three siblings — 19-year-old Omar Wade, 16-year-old Marieme Wade and 10-year-old Aicha Wade — were reported missing Friday while on a camping trip.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call that three swimmers had gone missing in the Arnold’s Valley area at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Their bodies were pulled from the river Saturday morning, a little more than 24 hours later.

“As you may or may not be aware, we lost three members of our school community this past weekend from a drowning incident,” the Baker-Butler Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization posted on Facebook Monday. “Aicha Wade, a rising 6th grader and Baker-Butler graduate, along with her siblings Omar Wade, a 2023 graduate from AHS last year, and Marieme Wade a rising 11th grader at AHS, passed away in this tragic event. We are shocked and saddened by this immeasurable loss and offer our deepest sympathy to their family and friends.”

A fundraiser has been set up to help support the Wade family. So far, more than $90,000 has been raised.

“We are devastated to learn about the tragic loss of three precious gems, Omar, Marieme Imane and Aicha Amira children of Brother Papa Makhtar Wade and Sister Khadidiatou Niang due to a water drowning incident,” the fundraiser website reads. “Our hearts go out to our beloved grieving family during this incredibly difficult time. As a community, let's come together and offer our support to help them cope with the unimaginable grief and financial burden they may be facing.”

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.