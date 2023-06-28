An Albemarle County family and their dog is safe after they were able to escape through a window after a fire broke out in their ground-floor apartment in the Four Seasons area.

The fire on Spring Court was reported to authorities at around 6:40 a.m. , according to the Albemarle County fire marshal.

Firefighters from Albemarle and Charlottesville arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly evacuated adjacent apartments and extinguished the flames, according to authorities. A press release from the fire department says that firefighters were able to contain the damage of the blaze to just one apartment.

No injuries were reported, but the fire marshal estimated the damage at about $70,000.

THe marshal's office said it determined the fire had been ignited by the electrical failure of a power strip in the residence.

The displaced family is being assisted by relatives and the American Red Cross.

Albemarle Fire Rescue said it would like to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and know two ways out of their residences in case of fire.