Albemarle County’s Deputy County Executive Doug Walker announced last week that he will retire on Aug. 1.

The county said it will begin the recruitment process for a successor in the coming weeks.

Walker’s retirement will bring to a close a decade of work for Albemarle County and more than 33 years of work in local government management in Virginia, according to a county statement.

Walker said in the statement that his time in Albemarle was “especially satisfying” and “an exceptional career capstone.”

“I will dearly miss being part of this team,” said Walker.

Walker began his Albemarle career as an assistant county executive in 2013 and was later promoted to deputy county executive in 2015. His work for the county included establishing the county’s Economic Development Office, facilitating an agreement for the redevelopment of Southwood Mobile Home Park and working on Albemarle’s Comprehensive Plan.

“Doug’s breadth of knowledge in Virginia local government is truly remarkable,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said in the statement. “Our organization has been so fortunate to have Doug for the final ten years of his career.”