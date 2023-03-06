Albemarle County officials are scheduled to hold an introductory meeting to kick off its “Wireless Master Plan” project on Tuesday.

According to the meeting agenda, the project includes updates to telecommunication regulations, cataloging wireless infrastructure and an engineering study to identify gaps in wireless services throughout the county.

The introductory meeting will offer community members a chance to learn about the project’s process and schedule.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Room 241 at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

For more information, contact development process manager Bill Fritz at (434) 296-5832 or bfritz@albemarle.org.