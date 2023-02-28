The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the county budget at its meeting on Wednesday.

Supervisors will hold their first hearing on the county’s budget for the next fiscal year, which was presented last week by County Executive Jeff Richardson. County budget discussions are expected to extend into April, and the Board of Supervisors has scheduled six work sessions from March 8 to April 12.

There will also be a hearing at Wednesday's meeting on a possible zoning map amendment for the proposed Old Ivy Residences on Old Ivy Road.

Supervisors are also scheduled to discuss designs and a potential pilot program for revamping Free Bridge Lane, which runs from Darden Towe Park to U.S. Route 250. Two options for turning the roadway into a “Green Street” were presented at the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting in January. According to Wednesday’s agenda, a “promenade” design without vehicle access has received significant positive feedback.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. The public hearings are planned to begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.