If adopted in its current form, it would be a decrease from 2023’s budget of roughly $586.3 million.

Monday's meeting is slated to include discussion of Albemarle County Public Schools' budget, the county Capital Improvement Plan as well as the county's debt management plans.

The work session will begin at 3 p.m. in Room 241 at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.