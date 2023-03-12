The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a budget work session on Monday.
The supervisors will discuss the 2024 fiscal year’s operating and capital budget.
On Feb. 22, County Executive Jeff Richardson proposed a budget of approximately $551.5 million. Of that, 57% is set to go toward county public schools and 40% would go toward county government matters, according to a draft budget document.
If adopted in its current form, it would be a decrease from 2023’s budget of roughly $586.3 million.
Monday's meeting is slated to include discussion of Albemarle County Public Schools' budget, the county Capital Improvement Plan as well as the county's debt management plans.
The work session will begin at 3 p.m. in Room 241 at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.
The first budget work session was held last Wednesday.