The operations subgroup of the Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee is scheduled to continue discussing its goals on Thursday.

The committee plans to talk about its 2023 goals and review short-term action items, according to a preliminary meeting agenda.

The committee’s role is to advise Albemarle County's Board of Supervisors, according to the county website. It evaluates proposals related to solid waste and sustainable materials management and also develops its own policies for consideration on those topics.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday in Room 246 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.