Albemarle County Public Schools will be hosting its first ever Equity and Opportunity Fair on Saturday to recruit educators that reflect the school division’s “rich cultural, racial and linguistic diversity,” in its own words.

The job fair portion of the event will run from noon until 3 p.m. at Burley Middle School, with student and teacher panels in the morning and afternoon.

There will also be a lunch and keynote address from Lucille Stout Smith, author of “Unforgettable: Jackson P. Burley High School 1951-1967” which explores the history of education during segregation in Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville. Smith will be joined by Burley Principal Kasaundra Blount.

“This event will allow you to meet our community and learn from culturally responsive practitioners who hold diverse roles in our division with the sole intent of closing achievement gaps for our racially and linguistically diverse students,” the school division said in a statement.

In addition, the school division said the fair will expose prospective educators to the county’s Culturally Responsive Teaching Model, a grassroots, teacher-developed program that incorporates students’ cultural identities and lived experiences into the classroom as a tool for instruction.

The job fair will feature representatives from the county school division’s elementary, middle and high schools; department of transportation; extended day education program; department of child nutrition; department of building services; and human resources.

Representatives will be interviewing for current openings, as well as for opportunities for the 2023-24 School Year, the school division said.

Those interested in attending can register online.

More information can be found on Albemarle County Public Schools website.