Still facing a bus driver shortage, Albemarle County Public Schools has announced some early changes to bus routes as it prepares for the upcoming academic year: adjusting some schedules, reducing some services and consolidating some stops.

The driver shortage is being felt nationwide. And while Central Virginia school divisions have seen the largest uptick in bus drivers in the state over the past year — decreasing its vacancy rate by 10.8 percentage points, according to the Virginia Department of Education — there is still room for improvement.

In Albemarle, “the school division’s Transportation Services Department is making some improvements to the operations of school buses next year that will support the on-time arrival of students. These moderations will make bus routes more efficient; prioritize services to those who need it; and provide more predictability for families and staff,” according to a school division statement.

According to that statement, the school division plans to eliminate something called double-backs.

A double-back occurs when a bus route is open, meaning that there is not a driver permanently assigned to operate the bus, the division explained.

“For all of this school year, open routes have required another bus driver to first complete their route and then return to the road to cover the open route,” the division said in its statement. “While this allows the department to ensure that all student passengers have service, it also results in schedule delays for some students.”

Reported delays have reached an hour or more, according to both parents and the division.

In a report to the Albemarle County School Board, the Transportation Services Department said 83% of all students riding the bus arrived at school on time; that means that nearly 1,000 students faced delays. Furthermore, a little more than 100 of these students arrived at school more than 15 minutes after their scheduled time, the division said.

“Beginning with the new school year on Wednesday, August 23, the department will no longer utilize double-backs to complete bus routes,” the division said.

In a presentation to the county’s school board on May 11, Charmane White, director of transportation services for Albemarle County Public Schools, outlined other changes that will go into effect this August:

An expansion of current “walk zones” to 1 mile for elementary school students and 1.5 miles for middle and high school students — though some exceptions will be made in areas where walking to school within these distances would present a safety concern.

Schedule adjustments that would result in some students arriving at school 15 minutes earlier than usual, allowing drivers to then pick up additional passengers and deliver them to school on time.

And the elimination of service on routes that do not have an assigned driver. Families who would be affected by this change will be notified by July 31. As drivers are assigned to these open routes, bus transportation will become available.

Students who by law are required to receive bus service, such as special education and homeless students, are not affected by any of these changes.

The changes are about efficiency and predictability, according to county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita.

“The consolidation of bus stops on private roads will save about 200 stops and 11 hours of drive time,” Giaramita told The Daily Progress on Friday.

Giaramita said that, based on a survey of parents last fall, the school division had to plan routes, including bus stops, that would transport 9,500 students to school every day. Actual ridership, however, never got above 5,800, he said.

“This had a significant impact on schedules and in fact it equated to having 20 buses on the road each day that were not needed,” Giaramita said.

That impact underscores the importance of parent surveys, the school division said in its statement.

In preparation for the upcoming school year, the division said, “the school division has sent out notices to all families with students in division schools, asking them to complete a short form to indicate whether their child will need bus transportation next year. All responses are due as soon as possible, but no later than June 30.”

All parents are being asked to complete the one-question form by June 30, even if their child will not need bus transportation. The responses will allow the department to design the most efficient bus routes over the summer, the division said. If a parent requests transportation for their child after June 30, their child will be placed on a waitlist for service. This will not affect families who register their child for school after June 30 or students who receive transportation service by law.

To help the school division improve bus service next year for families with no other transportation option, families who can transport their children to and from school are encouraged to do so.

“We all realize the inconveniences that our driver shortage has had on families and their own schedules and the impact this has had on schools, which have gone to great lengths to accommodate students who arrive after the start of the school day,” White said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have not seen the increase we hoped for in the number of applications to be a school bus driver, despite such enhancements as raising our bus driver hourly wages to the highest in the region.”

The ultimate goal is to reach full staffing, and White said the recruitment of drivers continues to be a priority. Part-time driver positions, at hourly salaries ranging up to $34.64, and full-time driver positions, which can earn as much as $36.46 per hour, are both being advertised online. And those salaries are set to increase by an additional 5% on July 1.