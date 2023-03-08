The Albemarle County School Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to finalize its budget funding request.

The school board is set to vote on their its 2024 fiscal year funding request of roughly $257.3 million of school funds, according to a preliminary board agenda. The Albemarle Board of Supervisors plans to discuss the schools' funding request the following Monday.

Other items listed on the board's consent agenda include a COVID-19 update and a transportation update in the midst of an ongoing school bus driver shortage.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online.