Albemarle County School Board member David Oberg resigns

Albemarle County School Board member David Oberg has resigned.

“My heart, my prayers and my best wishes go with you, the Board, the amazing staff, administration, and most importantly the students and families of the Albemarle County Public Schools,” Oberg said in an email to Board Chair Graham Paige.

Oberg cited personal circumstances that do not allow him the time he considers necessary to fully serve his constituents throughout the remainder of his term, which would have ended next year. The White Hall seat on the board will be up for election in November 2023. His resignation is effective Dec. 31.

The Board will make an appointment in December to fill the remainder of Oberg’s term. He invited residents of the White Hall district who are interested in serving on the school board to submit an application, including a resume and a letter describing their interest.

Applications should be emailed to Board Clerk, Ms. Jennifer Johnston at jjohnston@k12albemarle.org, or mailed to the Clerk at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville, 22902. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The Board will conduct public interviews of all candidates at a special meeting on Dec. 1 and is expected to appoint a successor to Oberg following a public hearing on Dec. 15. The new Board member will take office on Jan. 1, 2023.

During his tenure, Oberg has served on committees supporting CATEC and overseeing student discipline. He has advocated for making the division a more competitive recruiter and retaining highly qualified teachers and support staff. He supported removing barriers to educational and extracurricular opportunities for all students.

“On behalf of our entire Board, I want to offer our deepest appreciation to Mr. Oberg for his support of our school division’s emphasis on teaching not to a test but to the passions and individual learning styles of our students,” Paige said.

“On a personal level, Mr. Oberg’s friendship will be missed by all of his colleagues as will his occasional gentle guidance on parliamentary procedure. We all celebrate the contributions he and his family have made to our students, employees and schools over many years and wish he and his family the very best,” Paige said.