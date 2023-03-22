The Albemarle County School Board will not meet Thursday, according to the school division's website.
The school board was scheduled to hold a regular work session, according to an online calendar. No reason for the cancellation was provided online.
The board is set to reconvene next Monday for a closed meeting of its disciplinary committee.
The next public meeting scheduled is a regular board meeting on April 13.
The school board meets in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.