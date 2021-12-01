Albemarle County registrar dropped from mask dispute lawsuit

Schilling claims his right to vote was violated, that he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.

In July, lawyers for Washburne and Mallek filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the defendants cannot be found liable under the doctrine of “respondeat superior” — which holds an employer or principal legally responsible for the wrongful acts of an employee — and that the actions described do not establish a violation of Schilling’s statutory or constitutional rights.

In September, counsel for the parties argued over the motion to dismiss in front of U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon. No ruling has been issued yet in regards to the motion.

However, per an amended complaint filed Monday, Washburne has been dropped from the lawsuit. The amended complaint also names the previously unnamed poll workers as David Carey and Lawrence Bouterie.

The amended complaint again alleges that Schilling’s constitutional rights were violated when he was delayed from voting for six minutes and expands on the interaction between Schilling and the trio of defendants.