The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance searching for the suspect, or suspects, in a car theft and child abduction reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a reported theft of a 2011 Kia Sorento in the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive in the Four Seasons area north of Charlottesville on Tuesday.

“The vehicle was occupied by a 4 year old and 2 month old, left unattended by their nanny,” the police department said in a statement.

At 3:33 p.m., the police said they received a 911 call to report two abandoned children in the 2600 block of Barracks Road in the Colonnades area.

The police department and the county’s Fire Rescue team responded to the Colonnades and were able to confirm the identities of both children, who were determined to be OK and were later released to their parents, according to police.

“Shortly after discovering the abducted children, Albemarle County Police located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road,” according to the police department statement.

Burgoyne Road is located directly adjacent to the Colonnades.

Albemarle County police said they conducted a search of the area, but no suspects could be found.

County police spokeswoman Aki Parker told The Daily Progress on Wednesday that there was no new information available and that the investigation remains open.

The police department is asking anyone with any information related to the incident to contact Detective Chuck Marshall at (434) 296-5807 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. All callers may remain anonymous, police said.

The police have also requested that anyone with in-car video footage that may have captured the theft on camera to contact the authorities as soon as possible.