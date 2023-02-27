The Albemarle County Planning Commission will hold a work session in addition to its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The work session starting at 4 p.m. will provide planning commissioners with an overview of solar energy facilities from a regulatory land use perspective, according to an agenda. It will include a presentation with general information on solar facilities and their development and outline regulatory best practices.

The regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. is scheduled to include public hearings on two residential developments, one on Rio Road East southeast of Belvedere Boulevard and the other on Riverside Shops Way on the north side of the intersection of Stony Point Road and Trailside Drive.

Planning Commission meetings are held in Lane Auditorium in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up in advance for public comments on specific items by emailing the clerk, Carolyn Shaffer, at cshaffer2@albemarle.org with their name and item they would like to comment on.

Participants can also join online or by phone. Callers should dial (312) 626-6799 or (877) 853-5247 and use webinar ID 814 5965 0960.