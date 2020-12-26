Albemarle County offers several sites for Christmas tree recycling

Christmas trees can be recycled for free at seven drop-off sites in Albemarle County through Jan. 18.

The locations will be open from 7 a.m. to one hour after sunset. Recycled trees will be chipped and turned into mulch, which will be available for free pickup in February at Darden Towe and Crozet parks.

Those recycling trees are asked to remove all decorations, lights, stands and nails before dropping them off. About 2,300 Christmas trees are recycled through the program each year, according to a news release.

Trees can be recycled at: the McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center and Walnut Creek Park.

In the release, county officials cautioned that the McIntire Recycling Center could be busy. Darden Towe Park might be less congested and suited better for large loads and contract haulers.

— Staff reports