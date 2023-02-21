A recommended budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is scheduled to be presented on Wednesday to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

County Executive Jeff Richardson will present the proposal at 12 p.m. on Wednesday in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Members of the public may attend in person or through Zoom. Materials from the meeting will be available afterwards. Public comments will not be permitted, according to a county statement.

County budget discussions are expected to extend into April. Public hearings about the budget are planned for March 1 and April 26. The Board of Supervisors has scheduled six work sessions from March 8 to April 12.