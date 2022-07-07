Albemarle County deputy registrar promoted

Albemarle County’s deputy registrar will be the next general registrar and director of elections.

The Albemarle County Electoral Board selected Lauren E. Eddy, the current deputy, to replace Jack Washburne, who was first appointed in 2006 and is retiring this summer. The county announced Eddy’s promotion in a news release Thursday.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Lauren’s extensive experience and familiarity with Albemarle County elections to take the reins from Jake Washburne,” board chairwoman Nancy Muir said in the release.

Washburne said in the release that he couldn’t think of anyone more qualified than Eddy for the role.

Eddy has been the deputy registrar for most of her 17 years with the Albemarle Voter Registration and Elections Office, according to the release. In that role, Eddy has managed the daily operations of the office and helped implement changes in early in-person voting and no-excuse voting by mail. She’s a native of Albemarle County.

“As a life-long resident of Albemarle County, I take great pride in my service to the citizens of Albemarle and look forward to serving them in this new role,” Eddy said.