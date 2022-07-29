Albemarle County cidery to expand again

Potter’s Craft Cider will expand and relocate their production to a vacant warehouse in Albemarle County’s Woolen Mills district, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.

The cidery has seen a boost in sales during the pandemic after focusing on wholesale distribution, according to a news release. Potter’s market presence also has expanded along the East Coast and the new facility will help the cidery meet increasing demand.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter for Potter’s Craft Cider and are thrilled to be moving into a new production facility,” Potter’s co-founder Tim Edmond said in the release. “We have immense gratitude for the support we have received from our community, the Commonwealth, and Albemarle County.”

Potter’s Craft Cider started in 2011 in Free Union. The cidery expanded and opened a tasting room off U.S. Route 29 in 2019. The tasting room at Neve Hall, a former Episcopalian church school built in 1924, will stay open.

Meanwhile, the cider-making operation will move to a vacant 11,500 square-foot warehouse in Woolen Mills, according to the release. The expansion will create eight new jobs and triple Potter’s production capacity over the next three years. The governor’s office said the project represents $900,000 in new capital investment.

“Potter’s Craft Cider’s commitment to supporting local growers and crafting innovative beverages inspire Virginians to celebrate the rich heritage of apple production in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in the release. “We are thrilled for their expansion as the cider they produce attracts individuals from near and far to get a taste of Virginia and experience the unparalleled ambiance life here offers.”

The cidery uses Virginia-grown heirloom and traditional cider apples and is known for producing aromatic and innovative ciders in the dry, farmhouse-style, according to the release.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services partnered with Albemarle County to secure this project for Virginia. The state is awarding $50,000 to the project, which will be matched by Albemarle County and the Albemarle County Economic Development Authority, according to the release.

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said in a statement that the expansion will further boost the light industry-zoned Broadway Street. A $50,000 economic revitalization plan for the street started moving forward in November 2019.

“Potter’s Craft Cider is the quintessential economic development story for Albemarle County – an agribusiness with long roots in our community, which takes locally-grown apples, transforms them into a value-added product that not only supports farmers but also creates production jobs, further activates the rejuvenated Broadway District, and brings revenues into Albemarle County,” said Price.