Two members of Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors plan to host a town hall to discuss the county’s 2024 fiscal year budget on Thursday.

Scottsville District Supervisor Donna Price and Samuel Miller District Supervisor Jim Andrews will host the meeting. Members of the public will be able to learn, ask questions and provide feedback about Albemarle County’s proposed budget.

The town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Yancey School Community Center at 7625 Porters Road in Esmont.

It’ll be the first of seven county budget town halls planned for March and April. The next town hall is scheduled for Monday at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.