The Albemarle County Conservation Easement Authority is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The authority will discuss the proposed donation for easement of Crozet’s Yonder Hill Farm, according to a preliminary agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

The Conservation Easement Authority holds open-space easements that protect rural land from development and that preserve important natural and cultural resources across Albemarle County, according to its website.