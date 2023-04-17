Parents planning to send their children to kindergarten next year in Albemarle County or the city of Charlottesville will be able to register in the coming days.

Registration for Albemarle kids opens on Wednesday and runs until May 31, according to the Albemarle County Public Schools website.

And while there’s no set date for Charlottesville kindergarten forms, they’re expected to be available as early as April 24, according to the Charlottesville City Schools website.

Both registration processes will require certain documents to be uploaded, including an original birth certificate, proof of residency and physical examination and immunization reports for the child who plans to attend. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and reside in Charlottesville or Albemarle to qualify for the respective area’s enrollment.