The Albemarle Broadband Authority plans to meet on Tuesday to give a status report that will include an update on broadband projects funded in 2021 and 2022 through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VATI.

But the authority is still waiting for a decision on a VATI application for 2023, which is several months past due, according to the group.

“The awards were scheduled to be made in December,” reads a status report included in the meeting agenda, “but as of this writing are still not released from the Governor’s office.”

The Albemarle Broadband Authority works in partnership with internet service providers and businesses to extend affordable broadband internet service across Albemarle County, according to the authority’s website. VATI is a state program that provides funding to extend broadband service and infrastructure in communities across the state, according to the initiative’s website.

The authority’s status report also predicts that the VATI 2021 project will not be completed by its scheduled March 31 finish date, though it says progress is being made to connect county residents.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Members of the public may also attend the meeting online.