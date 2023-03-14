The Albemarle Board of Supervisors plans to hold a budget work session during its Wednesday meeting.

The supervisors will discuss the 2024 fiscal year’s operating and capital budget.

On Feb. 22, County Executive Jeff Richardson proposed a budget of about $551.5 million. Of that, 57% is set to go toward county public schools and 40% would go toward county government matters, according to a draft budget document. If adopted in that form, it would be a decrease from 2023’s budget of roughly $586.3 million.

Also during the meeting, supervisors will hold public hearings on a transmission line rebuild project in Scottsville and a special use permit for Spring Hill Farm.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the public hearings planned to begin after 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in Lane Auditorium of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.