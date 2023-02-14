The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a presentation on financing strategy for a renovation of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and discussion of fees and charges at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center.

Members of the public may attend in person at Lane Auditorium in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available.

For information about attending the meeting via Zoom or phone, visit the Albemarle County website. Frequently asked questions and a link to the full agenda can also be found at the website.