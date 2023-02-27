Albemarle County’s Architectural Review Board is planning to meet on Tuesday.

The agenda for the meeting includes a review of a planned development off U.S. 29 near Hilton Heights Road called Seminole Heights.

Plans call for a six-building development, including “daycare, self-storage, wholesale distribution/general retail, and drive-through carwash, oil change service, and specialty food store” facilities on 5.72 acres of vacant and mostly wooded property, according to county documents.

The board has not reviewed any proposals for the site. A Planning Division review of the initial site plan has indicated that some of the supplementary regulations of zoning ordinances regarding drive-through windows have not been met. The plans will need to be revised to meet the supplementary regulations or the applicant will need to apply for a special exception, according to county documents.

The agenda also includes a work session on entrance corridor design guidelines.

The board will meet at 1 p.m. in Lane Auditorium in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Those interested can also participate online or by phone. Callers should dial (301) 715-8592 or (833) 548-0276 and use webinar ID 815 8919 4797.

The county’s Architectural Review Board is charged with regulating the design of development within Albemarle’s entrance corridors to ensure that new development reflects the traditional architecture of the area and is orderly and attractive.