John W. Barclay, a 2009 graduate of Albemarle High School, has been selected the Virginia Math Educator of the year in middle schools by the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Barclay and three other winners from other grade/specialty levels will receive the awards March 17 at the council’s annual conference, held this year at George Mason University.

“John has a fabulous gift,” said his father Bruce Barclay. “It’s a gift which benefits those around him, those in his classrooms, and makes the world a better place.”

Barclay, who teaches both math and science at a public military school called Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, is no stranger to awards, having received the 2019 REB Award (named for Rudolph and Esther Bunzl) for excellence in teaching and voted “Teacher of the Year” that same year at the academy.

Barclay graduated from the College of William and Mary with a degree in chemistry and went on to obtain a W&M master’s degree in education in 2014, the year he began teaching at the academy, his father said.

The annual teaching award is presented in the name of the late William Carl Lowry, a popular longtime professor in the University of Virginia’s School of Education.